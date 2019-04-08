From WVU's official release:





Sean Ryan, So., WR, 6-4, 195, Brooklyn, N.Y./Erasmus Hall/Temple





2018 (Fr.)

Played in 11 games for coach Geoff Collins at TempleFinished with 12 catches for 162 yards, a touchdown and a long reception of 27 yardsOne of just five true freshmen to see game action for TempleThree catches for 44 yards with a long of 27 yards against Duke in the Independence BowlScout team Special Teams Player of the Week (Cincinnati)The Standard Player of the Game (ECU)Season-high four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown against East CarolinaCaught first career touchdowns (24 yards) against East CarolinaCaught first career pass (11 yards) against Boston CollegeSaw first action against BuffaloPart of the 2018 recruiting class and was a mid-year enrollee who joined the Owls in January





High School

Played wide receiver for coach Danny Landberg at Erasmus Hall HighFour-year letterwinner, helping team to a 44-8 recordHelped lead his team to a 12-1 record in his senior yearSelected wide receiver of the year for his conferenceEarned all-city, Brooklyn 44 and all-conference team selectionNamed to the all-city, Brooklyn 44 and all-conference teams during his sophomore and junior seasons as well





Personal

Son of Tameekah DouglasOne of five children