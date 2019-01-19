WVU assistants rounding into shape, contract details
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown now has seven assistants on his coaching staff locked in and some funding to play with when it comes to filling out the rest.
Brown has tagged defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, offensive line coach Matt Moore, offensive assistant Chad Scott, defensive assistant Jahmile Addae, defensive assistant Jordan Lesley, defensive assistant Al Pogue and offensive assistant Sean Regan as members of his coaching staff.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news