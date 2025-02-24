WVU Basketball Faces Another Must-Win vs TCU + WVU Spring Football Primer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker bring another episode of the WVSports.Com Podcast.

They get into where WVU Basketball's NCAA Tournament chances stand with four games left in the regular season, starting with a home game against TCU on Tuesday night.

They then preview Rich Rodriguez's first spring practice at WVU as the Mountaineers get going on the gridiron on Tuesday.

