West Virginia (6-3) earned its second straight win over rival Pitt (7-3) in the Backyard Brawl Saturday, defeating the Panthers, 69-59, inside the WVU Coliseum.

An intense and physical game saw the Panthers struggle with West Virginia’s pressure which the Mountaineers had struggled to do against teams this season. Pitt committed 24 turnovers which resulted in 22 points for West Virginia.

The Panthers were able to stay in striking distance of West Virginia though at times during the game as the Mountaineers committed 26 turnovers themselves.

James “Beetle” Bolden led the Mountaineers with 18 points and Xavier Johnson led Pitt with 21.

Esa Ahmad got things started with a layup which was eventually followed by a three-pointer from James “Beetle” Bolden, giving West Virginia an early 5-0 lead. The Panthers would battle back and take their first lead of the game later on at 10-9 with a three-pointer from Trey McGowens.

West Virginia was held scoreless for over four minutes and went 1-for-8 from the field at one point, but Sagaba Konate would end the drought with a layup and bring the Mountaineers to within one point of the Panthers.

The Mountaineers would regain the lead with a dunk from Logan Routt and a three-point play from Ahmad. Those baskets sparked an 11-0 run for West Virginia as the Mountaineers went ahead, 24-15, with 4:16 left in the first half.

Pitt climbed to within five points of the Mountaineers with four straight free throws from Johnson. West Virginia’s pressure and defense was throwing the Panthers off guard as the Mountaineers managed to hold the Panthers without a field goal for over eight minutes.

A 9-3 run from West Virginia and three free throws from Bolden gave the Mountaineers a 39-27 lead at halftime.

After the game’s first 20 minutes, West Virginia forced 14 Pitt turnovers and scored 15 points off them while Bolden along with Johnson and McGowens each scored 11 first half points.

Back-and-forth scoring took place in the beginning of the second half as West Virginia held a 43-31 lead over Pitt with 16:42 left to play. A 7-0 run for the Mountaineers then extended West Virginia’s lead to 48-31.

The Panthers answered with a 9-3 run and trailed West Virginia by 11 points at the 11:31 mark and would later cut their deficit down to eight points with a 6-0 run with 7:27 left to go.



Bolden ended Pitt’s run with a layup which began a 7-0 run for West Virginia, giving the Mountaineers a 63-48 advantage.



After a pair of dunks from Konate, turnovers from West Virginia and four free throws from the Panthers brought Pitt to within eight points of the Mountaineers, but West Virginia was able to hold in the end for the win with free throws.

The Mountaineers will next face Rhode Island in the Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase in Connecticut next Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET tip-off.

