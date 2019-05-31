SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - No. 15-seeded West Virginia (38-20) came up with a 6-2 win over Fordham (38-23) in the Morgantown Regional Friday night in front of a record-breaking crowd of 4,355 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers, the top seed in the regional, trailed 1-0 early but used a three-run third inning to gain momentum and took the lead for good.

Junior left-hander Nick Snyder started Friday’s game for West Virginia and pitched five innings, allowing four hits, one run and three walks to go along with six strikeouts. At the bats, Tyler Doanes and Ivan Gonzalez each racked up two RBIs.

Fordham struck first Friday night thanks to a one-out, RBI single from Matt Tarabek during the top of the first inning. This was set up by a walk and single, but a line out and failed attempt to steal second base ended the inning.

West Virginia stranded a runner on first during the bottom of the first and both teams would go down in order in the second inning.

Snyder then surrendered a leadoff single to start off the third inning, but after a fly out, Snyder struck out back-to-back batters to turn the Rams away.

West Virginia wound up taking the lead during the bottom of the third thanks to a three-run inning. After T.J. Lake was thrown out at second on a steal attempt, a walk and single got two runners on for the Mountaineers and Tevin Tucker would eventually score from second base after a wild pitch, tying the game at 1-1.

The wild pitch walked Brandon White and sent Doanes to third base and Doanes would later score and give the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead after a sacrifice fly by Darius Hill.

Two walks followed which loaded the bases and a third walk brought in White which made it 3-1 in favor of the Mountaineers. The inning then ended with Kevin Brophy striking out.

Fordham had a chance to cut its deficit during the top of the fourth with the bases loaded and one out in the inning, but a double play got Snyder and West Virginia out of the inning.

The Rams had another chance to cut its deficit during the top of the fifth with a runner on second base, but White turned a double play with a catch in center field and throw in time to get the runner out at second base for the final out of the inning.

West Virginia went down in order to end the fifth inning and Snyder was replaced by junior right-hander Kade Strowd to begin the sixth.

Strowd threw a scoreless sixth and West Virginia would add to its lead with a two-out, two-run RBI double by Doanes during the bottom half of the inning, making it a 5-1 lead for the Mountaineers.

After a 1-2-3 inning from Strowd on the mound, the Mountaineers added another insurance run with a two-out, RBI double by Gonzalez, scoring Paul McIntosh from first base.

The Rams though managed to get a run back during the top of the eighth thanks to an infield throwing error by West Virginia.

From there, Strowd allowed Fordham to get runners on first and second during the top of the ninth but was still able to seal the victory for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers will next face No. 3-seeded Duke Saturday at 7 p.m. ET while Fordham will take on No. 2-seeded Texas A&M in an elimination game Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.