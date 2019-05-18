SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 17 West Virginia (34-18) closed out the regular season with a 13-2 win over George Washington (30-24) Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers’ bats racked 13 runs on 19 hits during the win as eight different West Virginia players accounted for an RBI.



Junior right-handed pitcher Kade Strowd got the start for West Virginia and allowed four runs, two earned runs, no walks and struck out four in four innings pitched.



Prior to Saturday’s finale, West Virginia seniors Darius Hill, Ivan Gonzalez, Andrew Zitel and Zach Reid were all recognized.



Hill, Reid, Zitel along with senior Braden Zarbnisky and juniors Chase Illig, T.J. Lake, Dillon Meadows and Cody Wood were all presented with their college diplomas since the team missed commencement ceremonies while playing on the road at Kansas State last weekend.



After Strowd retired the Colonials in order to start things off, West Virginia jumped out to a 4-0 lead during the bottom half of the inning with RBI doubles from Hill and Paul McIntosh, a sacrifice fly from Marques Inman and an RBI single from Gonzalez.



It wasn’t until the top of the fourth inning when George Washington got on the board with a two-run homer to left field by Dom D’Assandro. The homer was his 13th of the season and cut West Virginia’s lead down to two runs.



Prior to this, the Mountaineers had chances to extend their lead but left the bases loaded during the bottom of the second inning and stranded two runs in the third.



Strowd was replaced by left-hander Jackson Wolf to begin the fifth inning and despite allowing a leadoff single, Wolf and West Virginia got out of the inning with a double play and pop out.



West Virginia then added to its lead during the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice bunt from Tyler Doanes which scored Tevin Tucker from third base. After Wolf threw his second scoreless inning of the game in the sixth, Lake made it a five-run game in favor of the Mountaineers with a one-out, two-run RBI single.



Freshman right-hander Madison Jeffery entered the game in the seventh and got out of a jam as George Washington stranded runners on first and second.



During the bottom of the seventh, Hill batted in his second and third runs of the game with a two-run homer to right field which have the Mountaineers a 9-2 lead.



Reid tossed a scoreless eighth and Zitel homered during the bottom half of the inning to give West Virginia a 10-2 advantage. The Mountaineers tacked on three more runs in the inning with an RBI single from Brandon White and two-run RBI double from Hill. This gave Hill a game-high five RBIs.

From there, West Virginia's seniors exited the game to a standing ovation before the top of the ninth and right-hander Sam Kessler sealed the win for West Virginia.

Next up for West Virginia is the Big 12 Tournament which will begin Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.