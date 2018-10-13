No. 6 West Virginia (5-1, 3-1) suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night, falling to Iowa State (3-3, 2-2), 30-14, in Ames.

Iowa State dominated the Mountaineers in just about every major statistic Saturday night as the Cyclones held West Virginia to just 152 total yards.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier completed 11-of-15 passes for just 100 yards with one touchdown and an interception while Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy finished 18-of-25 for 254 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Iowa State running back David Montgomery rushed for 189 yards on 29 carries and one touchdown.

Both teams punted on its first offensive possessions as West Virginia’s offense started out 0-for-2 on third down. However, Dravon Askew-Henry came up with his second interception of the season which eventually set up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Grier to David Sills to put the Mountaineers ahead, 7-0, with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Iowa State faced a 4th-and-1 at West Virginia’s 41-yard line and converted with a 37-yard run from David Montgomery down to the West Virginia four-yard line. The Cyclones then evened the score at 7-7 with a four-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Hakeem Butler.

A three-and-out from the West Virginia offense led to the Mountaineers trailing for the first time all season as the Cyclones took a 13-7 lead thanks to a six-play, 53-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a four-yard touchdown run from Montgomery.

West Virginia’s offense was shut down again on the next drive and punted for the fourth time of the game. Iowa State took advantage and went up by a score of 20-7 on its ensuing drive as Purdy found Charlie Kolar for a 19-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-16.

Another three-and-out from West Virginia’s offense gave Iowa State the ball back. After a Josh Norwood interception deep in West Virginia’s territory was reversed and ruled an incomplete pass, nose tackle Kenny Bigelow blocked a 40-yard field goal attempt that was then returned by Derrek Pitts for a 72-yard touchdown.

This gave West Virginia some much-needed momentum as the Mountaineers narrowed Iowa State’s lead to 20-14 heading into halftime.

After one half, Iowa State was outgaining West Virginia, 250-112, in total yards and the two teams were a combined 4-for-14 on third down. Grier was also held to just 77 passing yards on 8-of-10 passing while Montgomery rushed for 94 yards on 12 carries.

Iowa State’s offense managed to drive into West Virginia territory on its opening drive in the second half, but it ended with a missed 47-yard field goal from Connor Assalley that sailed wide right.

A promising start to West Virginia’s ensuing offensive drive ended with a punt. The rest of the third quarter consisted of punts, penalties and miscues for both teams as the score remained at 20-14 in favor of the Cyclones heading into the fourth quarter.

Iowa State then extended its lead back to two possessions with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Deshaunte Jones and a two-point conversion to put the score at 28-14 with 12:17 left to play.

Grier then threw his seventh interception of the season on the next drive, but the Mountaineers managed to force an Iowa State punt.

West Virginia would get the ball back, but a holding call on Yodny Cajuste in the end zone resulted in a safety, putting Iowa State ahead, 30-14. From there, Iowa State continued to hold off West Virginia, handing the Mountaineers their first loss of the season.

The Mountaineers are off next weekend and will next face Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 25 in Morgantown.