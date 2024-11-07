WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Cincinnati Game

West Virginia unveiled the uniform combination they plan to wear this weekend when they face Cincinnati

Their combination will feature them wearing a classic road look with blue helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants.

So far this season, WVU has worn blue helmets three times, white jerseys three times, and gold pants, twice.

This is the second-most worn combination in school history, with the Mountaineers last wearing it on the road against Penn State in 2023.

The Mountaineers are coming into Saturday's matchup having come off a bye week after they beat Arizona two weeks ago on the road.

This is the second year in a row the Mountaineers and Bearcats are facing off as WVU won last season, 42-21.

Kickoff from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati is set for noon on Saturday and the game will be televised on FS1.