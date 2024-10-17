WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Kansas State game

West Virginia football will go with a gold and blue look when they host No. 17 Kansas State this weekend.

Their week one combination will feature them wearing blue helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants.

This weekend will be WVU's homecoming game as they host the Wildcats on Saturday night.

West Virginia comes into the game off a loss to another ranked opponent Iowa State, while Kansas State beat Colorado on the road. Both teams are 2-1 in Big 12 play.

This combination is the most common uniform look in Mountaineer history according to @WVUniforms304 on social media. West Virginia last wore these against Cincinnati at home last season.

WVU is 128-52-4 all-time when wearing this combination.

This is the third time this season WVU is wearing blue helmets, the second time they are wearing blue jerseys and the second time they are wearing gold pants.



Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on FOX.