In an ugly showing from West Virginia in which quarterback JT Daniels threw a career high three interceptions, Texas Tech dominated the Mountaineers from the get-go, setting back a confident WVU team who had just come off of a big win at home.

WVU had key players in CJ Donaldson and Charles Woods return from injury this week, but even their presence wasn't enough to boost the Mountaineers, giving the Red Raiders their fourth consecutive win against West Virginia.

A 29 yard completion to Xavier White on the first play of the game kicked things off for the Texas Tech offense. The Red Raiders would complete their opening possession with a touchdown, coming off of a 19 yard rush from Tahj Brooks, in a drive lasting just a minute and a half.

A three and out by WVU gave the ball back to Texas Tech, which they capitalized on, with Tahj Brooks getting his second touchdown of the quarter on a one yard rush.

Down 14-0, West Virginia pushed the ball downfield, getting all the way to the Red Raider 27 yard line where they found themselves at 4th and three. Neal Brown decided to go for it, resulting in a five yard completion to Kaden Prather to keep the drive alive. The Mountaineers were stifled on their next set of downs however, partly due to a false start penalty, forcing them to settle for a 38 yard field goal.

WVU found themselves down 14-3 at the end of the first quarter, after giving up 171 total yards over the duration of the period.

The first points of quarter two came on a 46 yard Texas Tech field goal, completing a drive lasting just over three minutes. They would get the ball back following another three and out by West Virginia. The Red Raiders converted multiple fourth down conversions on the drive, 6/6 on fourth down at this point in the game, before ultimately getting sacked on their next fourth down attempt, handing the ball back to JT Daniels and the Mountaineer offense.

West Virginia pushed the ball to the Texas Tech 37 yard line, but JT Daniels was sacked on fourth and ten, resulting in a turnover on downs.

The Red Raiders were forced to punt, giving WVU the ball back with a chance to score once more before the end of the half. A huge one handed grab by Sam James was overturned and ruled incomplete, but a pass interference on the play put the Mountaineers on the Texas Tech 28 yard line. JT Daniels was picked off in the endzone just two plays later, closing the half with Texas Tech up 17-3.

West Virginia started the second half with the ball but gave it up quickly, with JT Daniels throwing his second interception on consecutive drives. The Red Raiders took advantage, taking just two plays to find the endzone, scoring another touchdown on a 55 yard pass to Xavier White.

After another empty WVU drive, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton found Loic Fouonji for a 12 yard score, increasing their commanding lead to 31-3.

West Virginia found the endzone for the first time in the game on their next drive, on a 28 yard reception by Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Texas Tech punted on their next possession, but a fumble by CJ Donaldson gave them the ball right back at midfield, halting any WVU momentum that they may have had.

Starting off the fourth quarter, The Red Raiders scored yet another touchdown on a 13 yard rush from SaRodorick Thompson.

Things just continued to go downhill from there for WVU, following JT Daniels third interception of the night on their next drive, and Texas Tech was able to come away with an easy win.

West Virginia will face a tough test next week against an 8th ranked Texas Christian University, on Saturday, October 29th.







