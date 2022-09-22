West Virginia came into tonight’s game with a full plate to handle: Protect the Black Diamond Trophy, even their record, and extend the winning streak against the Hokies. The Mountaineers would have to do all this in front of an electric, sold out Virginia Tech crowd.

Thursday night marked the 28th anniversary of Virginia Tech’s first ever Thursday night football game, a game that just so happened to be played against West Virginia. Tonight would hold the same fate as the one in 1974, with the Mountaineers coming out with their victory by the largest margin ever in Lane Stadium.

The first half was lackluster in terms of scoring, but it still held its fair share of action.

Both teams went without scoring on their opening possessions, but it was WVU that would find themselves on the board first. On a drive riddled with penalty flags, West Virginia was able to push the ball 92 yards downfield for a first and goal, but were unable to find the back of the endzone, capping off the drive instead with a field goal. This would be the only points of the quarter.

Virginia Tech opened the second quarter hot with a 28 yard touchdown pass, putting them on the scoreboard and in the lead for the first time of the game.

The Hokies were able to get their offense back on the field quickly after recovering a fumble by WVU’s Tony Mathis Jr. The West Virginia defense was able to prevent a 1st down conversion on their own 18 yard line to get the ball back, however.

West Virginia would score 10 unanswered points before the end of the half, 7 of which came on a 24 yard touchdown catch by Sam Jones in a 50 second, 70 yard drive to close the half.

Two key takeaways from the first half was the 13 total penalties between the two teams, and the meager 12 rushing yards from the Hokies.

On their first meaningful drive of the second half, West Virginia found itself in 1st and goal position for the second time on the night, but still were only able to come away with three points due to a dropped pass in the end-zone.

The Hokies came right back on a 50 yard drive to kick a 44 yard field goal, making it a one possession game once more, at a score of 16-10.

WVU’s Justin Johnson Jr. would be the next to put points on the board, scoring a six yard touchdown to put the Mountaineers up by 13 on a drive kept alive by Virginia Tech penalties.

Another field goal by West Virginia increased their lead to 16.

Freshman Jacolby Spells would secure the game on a pick-six, the Mountaineers first interception of the season.

WVU will look to extend their winning streak to three, October 1st against the Texas Longhorns.











