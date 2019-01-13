New West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is certainly fluent in the air-raid.

The Kentucky native played in it for three years for his home-state Wildcats under then head coach Hal Mumme, one of the architects of the scheme.

He also worked under Tony Franklin, another key disciple of the offensive system, during his first stint Troy when he served as the wide receivers coach.

So there's elements of his offense that crossover from Dana Holgorsen's version.

"We’ve added some options elements to what we’re doing in the run game just to make us harder to defend. But I do think, especially in some pass concepts, there will be some crossover," Brown said.

But he's not married to it.