



Week five of the 2022-23 NFL season has come to a close, so it's time to check out how former Mountaineer football members performed.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 16/25 with 268 yards and three touchdowns

David Long Jr, ILB, Tennessee Titans: 11 total tackles and one interception

Kyzir White, ILB, Philadelphia Eagles: Three solo and three assisted tackles

Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Two solo tackles

David Sills V, WR, New York Giants: Two receptions for 12 yards

Daryl Worley, CB, Baltimore Ravens: One assisted tackle

Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, Atlanta Falcons: No stats recorded

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: No stats recorded

Trevon Wesco, TE, Chicago Bears: No stats recorded

Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns: No stats recorded

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: No stats recorded

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: No stats recorded

Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints: No stats recorded

Mark Glowinski, OG, New York Giants: No stats recorded

Adam Pankey, OG, New York Jets: No stats recorded

Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers: No stats recorded

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: No stats recorded