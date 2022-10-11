WVU In The NFL: Week Five
Week five of the 2022-23 NFL season has come to a close, so it's time to check out how former Mountaineer football members performed.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 16/25 with 268 yards and three touchdowns
David Long Jr, ILB, Tennessee Titans: 11 total tackles and one interception
Kyzir White, ILB, Philadelphia Eagles: Three solo and three assisted tackles
Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Two solo tackles
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants: Two receptions for 12 yards
Daryl Worley, CB, Baltimore Ravens: One assisted tackle
Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, Atlanta Falcons: No stats recorded
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: No stats recorded
Trevon Wesco, TE, Chicago Bears: No stats recorded
Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns: No stats recorded
Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: No stats recorded
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: No stats recorded
Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints: No stats recorded
Mark Glowinski, OG, New York Giants: No stats recorded
Adam Pankey, OG, New York Jets: No stats recorded
Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers: No stats recorded
Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: No stats recorded
