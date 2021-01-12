WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Wild Card weekend

The first round of the NFL playoffs has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Wild Card weekend.

Tavon Austin, WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not play (bye week).

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 81 snaps in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Made one tackle and recovered a fumble in the end zone as the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, who started the season 11-0, by a 48-37 final score.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Totaled five tackles in a 20-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play. The Seahawks were defeated, 30-20, by the Los Angeles Rams.

Additionally, the following players are on practice squads among playoff teams:

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints