This year's NFL Draft saw five West Virginia football players get selected as well as some sign contracts as undrafted free agents. WVSports.com takes a look at these players' impact for West Virginia and how they may fare at the next level.



Quarterback Will Grier Carolina Panthers: Third Round, 100th Overall

Grier was a standout quarterback for two seasons at West Virginia, throwing for over 3,000 yards in each of his two seasons as a starter. The Charlotte, North Carolina native racked up 7,354 total passing yards during his two years with the Mountaineers to go along with 76 total touchdowns (passing and rushing). Grier now enters an interesting situation with his hometown team. The Panthers have been led by former MVP Cam Newton since he was drafted first overall in 2011. That was also the last time Carolina has taken a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said the selection of Grier had nothing to do with Newton and that he will remain the starter. He said the move to draft Grier was “about depth and bringing in young guys and developing young quarterbacks.” Grier joins a quarterback room consisting of Newton, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke.

Offensive Tackle Yodny Cajuste New England Patriots: Third Round, 101st Overall

Cajuste played in 31 total games for West Virginia over his five-year career with the Mountaineers. The Miami, Florida native and left tackle also battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, missing all but one game during his redshirt sophomore season after suffering a season-ending knee injury that season in the opener against Missouri.

He recently underwent quad surgery that will sideline him for three months.

Cajuste was still able to carve out a solid career with the Mountaineers, earning first team All-Big 12 honors this past season while also being named Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

New England’s selection of Cajuste adds much-needed depth to their tackle position, which lost starter Trent Brown and La’Adrian Waddle to free agency over the offseason.

Wide Receiver Gary Jennings Seattle Seahawks: Fourth Round, 120th Overall

Perhaps West Virginia’s most explosive wide receiver, Jennings was a reliable asset to the Mountaineer offense during his time in Morgantown. Although he caught just one touchdown during his junior season, the Stafford, Virginia native led the team in catches (97) and yards (1,096) that season and finished second in all three of those categories this past season behind David Sills.

Overall Jennings, finished his college career with 168 catches for 2,294 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns.

Jennings was the second of three wide receivers the Seahawks drafted this year and may be counted on to fill an immediate need at the slot receiver position if Doug Baldwin decides to retire from the NFL.

Tight End Trevon Wesco New York Jets: Fourth Round, 121st Overall

Wesco’s breakout season as a fifth-year senior made him an intriguing NFL Draft prospect. The Martinsburg, West Virginia native’s ability to block in the run game and be an effective pass catcher helped raise his draft stock significantly which came to fruition on Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia’s initiative to get the tight end position more involved in the passing came resulted in Wesco catching 26 passes for 366 yards with one touchdown this past season.

Wesco joins a tight ends depth chart consisting of Daniel Brown, Chris Herndon, Jordan Leggett, Neal Sterling and Eric Tomlinson.

Linebacker David Long Tennessee Titans: Sixth Round, 188th Overall

West Virginia’s top defensive player decided to forgo his final season with the Mountaineers and enter the NFL Draft near the end of December. Long, who earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and made his presence known all over the field for West Virginia, totaled 252 tackles to go along with 14 sacks and 40 tackles for loss during his four-year collegiate career with the Mountaineers.

At Tennessee, Long, an undersized linebacker at 5-foot-11, will add some depth to the linebacker position for the Titans and may have opportunities to make an impact on special teams.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings:

WR David Sills - Buffalo Bills

S Dravon Askew-Henry - Pittsburgh Steelers NT Kenny Bigelow - New Orleans Saints S Toyous Avery - Seattle Seahawks