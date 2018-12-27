The Camping World Bowl on December 28th pitches two teams whose fans feel very differently about their seasons. While West Virginia’s 2018 campaign feels like a “what could have been”, Syracuse’s is the opposite; the Orange have overperformed in Dino Babers’ second term as Head Coach. After all, in the pre-season ESPN picked them to finish last in the ACC.

The history of WVU football has a 15-21 record in bowl games. The Mountaineers are 1-4 in their last 5 bowls and 0-4 in this upcoming one; Syracuse are 0-1. While it’s fun that a team gets to end their losing streak, such enjoyment is dampened by the Schwartzwalder Trophy not being up for grabs in Orlando, Florida. The Orange lead the entire series 33-27.

The withdrawal of left tackle Yodny Cajuste and quarterback Will Grier saw a once-favored Mountaineers fall to -2.5 underdogs. The total line for the game also dropped from 74 to 69. Even before those talents announced they were sitting out, along with Gary Jennings, and before Jake Spavital took the Texas State job, Dino Babers said “I imagine this will be a defensive contest.” That statement seemed crazy.

“I think the big thing defensively, not only for our team but for West Virginia's team, is when you have an offensive head coach, everyone thinks it's going to be just a point-scoring-a-thon. I don't really see that as the case. I see the key to the game as how the two defenses play. They play outstanding defense. We've had periods when we've played really good defense,” the Orange head coach remarked. Such comments felt like coach-speak; the classic ‘respect the opponent’ pre-game talk.