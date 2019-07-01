WVU one of many schools looking to Europe for football prospects
Jairo Faverus, a native of Amsterdam, didn’t take a conventional path to his eventual commitment to West Virginia. But it’s one that could become much more common place in the future across the college football landscape if Brandon Collier has his way.
Collier heads Premier Players International a service meant to try to open doors for European born college football prospects to play football in the United States.
