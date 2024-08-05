On Monday, USA Today came out with their preseason coaches poll, where West Virginia received votes.

Coming off a 9-4 season, the Mountaineers got 22 votes which ranks them 33rd in the country.

In the top 25 there are five Big 12 teams. Utah checks in at No. 13, Kansas State at No. 17, Oklahoma State at No. 18, Arizona at No. 21, and Kansas at No. 23.

WVU's week one opponent Penn State is ranked No. 9 in the poll.

Right outside of the top 25 sits last seasons national runner-up Washington followed by Louisville, Virginia Tech, SMU, Memphis, Boise State, and Auburn, all ahead of WVU.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is one of the voting members of the poll.

WVU finished the 2023 season at No. 25 in the coaches poll.

West Virginia opens their season on Aug. 31 at home against Penn State with kickoff set for noon.