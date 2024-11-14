WVU's Darian DeVries announces the signing of Kelvin Odih

West Virginia head basketball coach Darian DeVries has announced that Kelvin Odih has officially signed with the Mountaineer program.

Odih, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard/wing from Providence, Rhode Island, is a Rivals four-star prospect and is ranked as the nation's No. 77 player.

Odih currently plays at Southern California (SoCal) Academy in Castaic, California, under coach Julius Von Hanzlik, where he’s averaging 17 points per game.

Before joining SoCal Academy, Odih attended La Salle Academy and South Kent (Conn.). At La Salle, he led the team to a 29-2 season and the 2023 Rhode Island Division 1 championship, earning all-state recognition. In the 2022-23 season, he was named Rhode Island MaxPreps Player of the Year, posting averages of 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game, with 15 double-doubles.

Odih also played for Rhode Island Elite on the Puma Pro16 Circuit and earned MVP honors at the Pangos All-American Camp Top 60 Game.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelvin to our Mountaineer family,” DeVries said. “We identified Kelvin early in the summer as someone who we wanted to recruit to West Virginia. His competitive spirit, will to win and versatility on both ends of the court are attributes that we highly value. We are looking forward to coaching Kelvin and helping him reach his potential both on and off the basketball court.”