West Virginia cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. will be playing for something more than just wins and losses this season.

Hollis announced on Saturday that every tackle or turnover he forces this year will help raise money for Maddox Potter, a 16-year-old from West Virginia with Stage IV Rhabdomyosarcoma. Potter was diagnosed in December of 2023, and the point of the donations is to help cover expenses affiliated with Potter's treatment.

"I just heard the story and it kind of touched me because I've had family members that have had cancer before. Just knowing that you're having to go through a lot of things that people don't go through every day and seeing you be as strong as you are right now, I'm devoting every tackle and every turnover that I make this season, all of that is going to be helping you raise money so you can beat this fight," Hollis said in a video posted to social media.

The goal is to raise $5,000, with over $1,500 being raised thus far. Hollis is asking fans to either make a one-time donation or pledge money to be associated with his stats.

More information on Hollis' campaign and Potter's story can be found here.