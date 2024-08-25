PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

WVU's Garnett Hollis Jr. playing for an important cause this season

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. will be playing for something more than just wins and losses this season.

Hollis announced on Saturday that every tackle or turnover he forces this year will help raise money for Maddox Potter, a 16-year-old from West Virginia with Stage IV Rhabdomyosarcoma. Potter was diagnosed in December of 2023, and the point of the donations is to help cover expenses affiliated with Potter's treatment.

"I just heard the story and it kind of touched me because I've had family members that have had cancer before. Just knowing that you're having to go through a lot of things that people don't go through every day and seeing you be as strong as you are right now, I'm devoting every tackle and every turnover that I make this season, all of that is going to be helping you raise money so you can beat this fight," Hollis said in a video posted to social media.

The goal is to raise $5,000, with over $1,500 being raised thus far. Hollis is asking fans to either make a one-time donation or pledge money to be associated with his stats.

More information on Hollis' campaign and Potter's story can be found here.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGRlZGljYXRpbmcgZXZlcnkgdGFja2xlIGFuZCB0dXJub3Zl ciBJIG1ha2UgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24gdG8gcmFpc2UgbW9uZXkgZm9yIE1hZGRv eCBQb3R0ZXIsIGEgMTYgeS9vIGZyb20gV1Ygd2l0aCBzdGFnZSBmb3VyIGNh bmNlci4gPGJyPjxicj5QbGVhc2UgcGxlZGdlIGEgZG9uYXRpb24gZm9yIGV2 ZXJ5IHRhY2tsZSBvciB0dXJub3ZlciBJIG1ha2UgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24gdG8g aGVscCBNYWRkb3ggYmVhdCBjYW5jZXIhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhaWxXVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhaWxXVjwvYT4g8J+SmfCfkps8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vUTNQNEhISjhTMSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1EzUDRISEo4 UzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JZUpuS3NJTXljIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSWVKbktzSU15YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHYXJuZXR0 IEhvbGxpcyBKci4gKEBHSEoydykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HSEoydy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNzQ3NTAxMDM3NTUzNjk3Nj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd3Z1LXMtZ2FybmV0dC1ob2xsaXMtanItcGxheWluZy1m b3ItYW4taW1wb3J0YW50LWNhdXNlLXRoaXMtc2Vhc29uIiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3ZXN0dmly Z2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3dnUtcy1nYXJuZXR0LWhvbGxp cy1qci1wbGF5aW5nLWZvci1hbi1pbXBvcnRhbnQtY2F1c2UtdGhpcy1zZWFz b24mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=