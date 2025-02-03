WVU’s Javon Small earns recognition as one of the nation’s top players

West Virginia senior guard Javon Small continues to make waves on the national stage, earning a spot on two prestigious midseason watch lists. Small has been named one of the Top 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation’s top point guard, and has also been selected for the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, recognizing the top player in college basketball.

On the season, Small is averaging 19 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game..