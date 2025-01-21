WVU's Javon Small Honored as Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

West Virginia senior guard Javon Small has been named an Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Small's standout performances last week helped solidify his place among the nation's top players.

In a statement win over No. 2 Iowa State, Small delivered a game-changing performance, scoring 27 points, including 12 in the final two minutes, to secure a 64-57 victory for the Mountaineers. He also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals in the upset, marking WVU's third win over a top-10 opponent this season.

Earlier in the week Small had a strong outing against No. 10 Houston, tallying 13 points and eight assists. For the week, he averaged 20 points, four rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.