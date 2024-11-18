WVU's Reid Carrico named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia's Reid Carrico was all over the field on Saturday against Baylor and for his efforts, he's been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Carrico recorded 16 tackles, two solo. He had the most tackles by a Mountaineer defensive player since Oct. 28, 2017, when David Long Jr. had 18 tackles against Oklahoma State

The redshirt junior linebacker is in his first season with WVU and currently ranks fifth on the team with 39 total tackles.

Carrico received a 66.1 overall grade from PFF, and his tackling grade was an impressive 86.5. He becomes the fourth Mountaineer to win the award this season, joining Anthony Wilson, Tyrin Bradley, and TJ Jackson.