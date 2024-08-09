Upon the release of the popular NCAA College Football 25 video game this summer the majority of West Virginia’s roster appeared to have opted-in to be in the game.

One glaring exception though was tight end Kole Taylor.

"A lot of people let me know before I even knew. A little disappointed, I mean, it’s something you kind of want to do and be in your whole life playing NCAA and to not be in it is a little disappointing. But, it is what it is, not the end of the world and hopefully they get it fixed when it gets fixed" Taylor said.

Taylor is hard to miss on the field, standing at 6-foot-7 but he was certainly missed in the video game. Taylor thought he followed all the steps he was supposed to follow to see his name in the game.

"That was not by choice, I don't know what happened in the selection process. I opted in and got an email saying I was not selected. It was not by choice but our guys are pushing to get it fixed and hopefully within the next roster updates I'll be in. I opted in and wanted to be in and still want to be in so hopefully they can get that fixed. I've gotten that question quite a bit," Taylor said.

Taylor was one of the most productive receivers for WVU last season despite being at the tight end position. He led WVU in receptions and also was tied for the team lead in touchdown catches.

"I got some sort of email saying, we reviewed your submission or whatever, for some reason you weren't selected. That's all I got, emailed them back, never heard anything. I think our guys are pushing to get that fixed," Taylor said.

There was a recent update to the game but the addition of Taylor to WVU's roster was not part of the update. He said though there are people helping behind the scenes to try and get him in the game.

"Hopefully they get that fixed and it would be really cool to see myself in the game. It's cool to see the other guys in the game and everything and I'm really happy for everyone that got in the game and like I said, I hope they get that fixed," Taylor said.

WVU tight ends Treylan Davis, Will Dixon, and Jack Sammarco are all in the game as well as TJ Johnson and Austin Brinkman who are listed as tight ends in the game.

"I've seen a couple things where the rosters weren't fully uploaded or whatever. Just hope it gets fixed."



