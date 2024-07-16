West Virginia pitcher Tyler Switalski is headed to the big leagues.

Switalski was taken in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Switalski spent only one season at WVU, as he transferred to play for the Mountaineers from Gardner-Webb.

Switalski worked his way into the weekend rotation and played huge down the stretch of the season for West Virginia. Switalski was a draft-eligible junior this past season, and he appeared in 18 games for the Mountaineers, starting 14 of them.

He compiled a 5.10 ERA, with 58 strikeouts and 35 walks in 67.0 innings pitched this season. He areguably saved the best for last with his final two outings of the season being his best two in the Regional and Super Regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Switalski is the fifth Mountaineer to be drafted this year, joining JJ Wetherholt who was taken in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals, David Hagaman who was drafted by the Texas Rangers, Aidan Major who was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians, and Derek Clark who was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels.