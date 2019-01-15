Coaching changes are always a challenge when it comes to recruiting but one new rule could help West Virginia when it comes to not only keeping the current class in-tact but targeting others.

In the past, prospects were afforded one official visit to five different institutions over the course of the process as they sorted out their options on the recruiting trail. It didn't matter if there was a head coaching change, prospect had only one visit to each school.

That’s just the way it had been. But not anymore.