There was a range of emotions when Savannah (Ga.) Memorial Day School wide receiver Winston Wright found out that the school he was committed to West Virginia might have a new head coach.

And that did indeed come to pass when Dana Holgorsen took the head coaching job at Houston leaving the Rivals.com three-star prospect with plenty of questions about his future.

So while already signed, Wright decided to take a step back and evaluate things for the better part of a week so he would be able to process what was going on around him.