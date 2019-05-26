SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

The West Virginia baseball team will return to Monongalia County Ballpark for the postseason.

It was announced Sunday evening that West Virginia was selected to be an NCAA Regional host in this year’s NCAA Tournament which will begin on Friday, May 31.



This will be just the second time in program history West Virginia will host an NCAA Regional The first time was in 1955 when West Virginia was one of eight district hosts and eventually dropped two out of three games to Wake Forest, who went on to win the College World Series.



The Mountaineers will also be playing in an NCAA Regionals for the second time in three seasons and 13th time overall.



Sixteen teams are selected each postseason to host NCAA regionals and they serve as the top-seed in a four-team, double-elimination regional. The top eight of those 16 host teams represent the national seeds and would host again if they advance to Super Regionals.

The Mountaineers currently sit at 37-20 on the season and are fresh off an impressive Big 12 Tournament run in Oklahoma City where they defeated top-seeded Texas Tech twice and advanced to the title game for the second time in four seasons.



West Virginia ultimately fell to Oklahoma State during Sunday’s Big 12 title game by a score of 5-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, but head coach Randy Mazey believed the team was more than worthy of hosting a regional.



“If we aren't playing in Morgantown next weekend, you better lock me in a rubber room somewhere because we have more than earned it,” Mazey said following Sunday’s Big 12 title game loss to Oklahoma State. “We deserve it and that would be a real treat for Mountaineer fans everywhere.”



D1Baseball.com and BaseballAmerica.com had West Virginia hosting a regional in its latest Field of 64 projections.