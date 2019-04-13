WVU unveils new Nike football uniforms
West Virginia officially unveiled its new Nike football uniforms during halftime of the Gold-Blue spring game.
#WVU’s new Nike football uniforms have officially been unveiled. pic.twitter.com/z14VoNhcY7— WVSports.com (@WVSportsDotCom) April 13, 2019
Here they are, #WVU fans.— Patrick Kotnik (@PatrickKotnik) April 13, 2019
New Nike football uniforms for the Mountaineers. pic.twitter.com/B7BN7ZHduh
