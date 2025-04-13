WVU women’s basketball adds two key commitments for 2025 season

West Virginia University’s women’s basketball program secured two major commitments this weekend. Riley Makalusky, a standout wing from Butler University, and Carter McCray, a versatile forward transferring from Wisconsin, have both announced their intentions to join WVU.

Riley Makalusky

Riley Makalusky, a 6-foot-2 wing from Fishers, Indiana, brings impressive scoring ability and a knack for knocking down threes. She’s already proven herself as one of the most efficient shooters in the country, leading the BIG EAST Conference in 3-point shooting during her freshman season.

Her sophomore season saw her contribute even more significantly, starting in every game and increasing her scoring to 10.6 points per game. Along with her perimeter shooting, she grabbed 2.8 rebounds and added 1.2 assists per game. Her ability to stretch the floor and hit tough shots from the outside will provide a valuable weapon for the Mountaineers in the upcoming seasons.

Before making her mark at Butler, Makalusky was a four-year starter at Hamilton Southeastern High School, where she racked up 1,067 points and earned a spot on the prestigious 2023 Indiana All-Star Team. As a junior, she averaged 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, earning All-State honors and ranking as one of the top players in Indiana.

Carter McCray

Carter McCray, a 6-foot-1 forward, brings a dynamic combination of scoring and rebounding to WVU. McCray joins the Mountaineers after a standout sophomore season at Wisconsin, where she averaged 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

She spent her freshman season at Northern Kentucky, where she earned Second Team All-Horizon League honors and was named the 2023-24 Horizon League Freshman of the Year. McCray’s physicality and presence in the paint will be an immediate asset to West Virginia’s frontcourt.

She finished her freshman season with a double-double average, 15.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Her ability to score and dominate the boards was evident as she scored a career-high 29 points against Cleveland State and grabbed a personal-best 21 rebounds against Marshall.

McCray’s high school career was similarly impressive, as she averaged a double-double with 12.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while leading her team to a 20-5 record. A First Team All-Ohio D3 selection, McCray was recognized as one of the top players in her region.

With the addition of Makalusky and McCray, West Virginia women’s basketball has added two high-impact players who are set to bolster the roster. Makalusky’s shooting and McCray’s physicality make them perfect for WVU's roster rebuild. The Mountaineers have had five players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.