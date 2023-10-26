The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has crossed paths with Central Florida on the recruiting trail.

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Central Florida players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Knights were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Baker held an offer from West Virginia and a lot of other programs but things never really advanced past that stage. Baker originally signed with Alabama but transferred to Central Florida where he put together an impressive season with 54 catches for 747 yards and 5 touchdowns. Will be counted on as a major piece yet again.

Wilson started his career at East Carolina in 2018 and wasn't on the West Virginia radar at that time. But after an impressive career with the Pirates where he racked up 190 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks to go along with four picks, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles he received an offer after entering the transfer portal. Things never really progressed past that point and Wilson would commit to Central Florida to spend the remainder of his college career. Wilson was brought in to provide immediate help for the program in the secondary.

Marshall is a Morgantown native and camped at West Virginia multiple times in high school but did not receive a scholarship offer from the program. He would sign with Kent State and develop there into a starting offensive tackle for two seasons. Marshall entered the transfer portal and while West Virginia would get involved this time did not push hard for the in-state native. Marshall took an official visit to Central Florida and signed with the Knights giving them an interesting Mountain State tie to this game.

Henderson was offered by West Virginia but outside that not much developed between the two. He committed to Central Florida in October and saw the field in 11 games as a true freshman recording a total of 10 tackles and 2 passes defended.

The same story with this Henderson as he received an offer but never really was a serious candidate to be in the West Virginia class. Committed to Central Florida and did not record any statistics during his first year with the Knights.

Townsend was a target for West Virginia early in the 2022 class at running back led by the efforts of running backs coach Chad Scott. The Tampa native would take an unofficial visit to Morgantown but after that the focus shifted to other targets. Townsend would first commit to Iowa State before opening up his recruitment and eventually selecting the Knights. Was moved to wide receiver and played in all 13 games as a true freshman with 3 catches for 18 yards and a score.

Bullard received an offer from West Virginia and there was definite interest at first. But things really never progressed to the point where he would visit or his recruitment would take significant steps with the Big 12 program. He would commit to Central Florida where he is playing linebacker and didn't see the field in his first year.

Johnson held an offer from West Virginia but was originally committed to Miami before opening up his recruitment and selecting Central Florida. The Mountaineers really never made any ground up in his recruitment. Appeared in four games as a true freshman and recorded a total of 3 tackles during that time on the field.

Duclona was an early offer from West Virginia and took an unofficial visit for a junior day early on in the process. But things never really got past that point and the early interest as he would eventually commit to Rutgers. That pledge wouldn't stick however as he would later commit to Central Florida. Duclona is a true freshman.

