Early struggles compound into an overall disaster for West Virginia

Early on, West Virginia seemed to not have their fastball. Despite that, they still battled until things went totally downhill.

"We just know we had to put out a fire. It was a couple times I think it was a turnover on downs, we went out there, sudden change, so something we practice a lot," West Virginia linebacker Trey Lathan said.

On WVU's opening possession, the Mountaineer marched down the field but were stopped on fourth down. Texas Tech went into the red zone and answered with a field goal. WVU matched that field goal right back before the Mountaineers would once again for a Red Raiders kick in the red zone.

"Us just playing disciplined, doing our 1/11th and that just helped us," Lathan said of WVU's early success.

The West Virginia offense would soon begin to sputter and that compounded into a first half which ended with the Red Raiders leading 35-3.

"They had good answers for us on third downs with a lot of kind of like sim pressures looks that I didn’t get the run slid in the right direction. They just had good answers on third down," West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene said.

Greene turned the ball over twice in the final 2:40 of the first half, directly leading to scores from Texas Tech.

"They kind of played their coverage a little different than what they’ve shown on tape. Especially with their cover two stuff, really kind of playing flat foot, playing the safety kind of flat foot he wasn’t so much getting off the hash," Greene said.

Toward the end of the first half, Tahj Brooks took over. Brooks ended up rushing for 188 yards and three scores.

"Tahj Brooks is more disciplined, he’ll wait for his o-line and just hit the hole when he needs to hit it," Lathan said.

Now, West Virginia will wait and see where they will play their bowl game. Until then, they will rest up and aren't letting this one game define their season.

"I just want to play another game with the guys in that locker room," Greene said.