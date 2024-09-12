WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Pittsburgh players who at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitment as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Panthers were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

West Virginia had not only one shot at McMillon but two and was unsuccessful in both pursuits. Out of high school West Virginia offered but things never really picked up and he would eventually commit to Florida. After spending two seasons there, the athletic safety entered his name into the transfer portal and West Virginia quickly jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer. It didn't amount to much though as McMillon would take a visit to Pittsburgh and commit there early into his second recruitment. Entering his second season with the Panthers after leading them in tackles with 105 in 2023.

Both West Virginia and Pittsburgh offered Gandy and he took official visits to each school over the summer last year. The Mountaineers had hoped to lure Gandy away from the Panthers, who were believed to be the favorites, and while he enjoyed his trip it wasn't enough to make that occur. Gandy would commit to the Panthers shortly after his visit to Morgantown and now enters his redshirt sophomore season after appearing in 16 games over the past two as a reserve on defense and special teams.

Reynolds spent two seasons at Florida where he hauled in 12 catches for 239 yards in a limited role for the Gators. He elected to enter the transfer portal and the Mountaineers jumped in with an offer but was unable to get him on campus. He would take an official visit to Pittsburgh and elected to enroll with the program before West Virginia really ever got into the mix as a serious option. During his first year with the Panthers, Reynolds hauled in 28 catches for 316 yards.

McIntyre was on the West Virginia radar including a visit to campus, but committed to Pittsburgh early in the process and held true to that pledge throughout the course of his recruitment. Played in three games as a freshman to preserve his redshirt and then 13 this past year with 17 tackles and 2 interceptions. Then saw his role increase significantly starting all 12 games for the Panthers and finishing second in tackles with 85 and 7 pass breakups. A key member on the defensive side of the ball.

Johnson was a key early target for West Virginia at wide receiver and was scheduled to take an official visit in June after making several stops on campus unofficially. But after an official visit to Pittsburgh, Johnson elected to end his recruitment and stayed faithful to that pledge throughout the process. Played in all 12 games as a true freshman where he hauled in 15 catches for 122 yards and also served as a punt returner.

West Virginia offered Battle but things never really picked up between the two and he would take visits to several programs before signing with Pittsburgh. He has played in 21 games over three years primarily as a reserve cornerback or safety but was given a medical redshirt in 2022 and then missed all of last year due to an injury.

Crumpley was initially committed to Minnesota but backed off that pledge and West Virginia became one of the schools that was the most heavily involved in his pursuit. He was recruited by defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and had heard good things about the program but eventually would select the Panthers. He did not appear in any games in 2022 but saw action in 12 as a reserve on defense and on special teams.

Jacoby had an offer from West Virginia out of high school but would sign with his home state Buckeyes. He didn't spend a lot of time there after entering the transfer portal and that would bring him to Pittsburgh. It's unclear how much the Mountaineers pursued the second time around but the redshirt junior has primarily served as a reserve.

West Virginia offered and recruited Baer but didn't make his cut when he narrowed his schools down and it became more of a battle between Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Kentucky. He would eventually choose the Panthers and after playing in just three games as a freshman appeared in 11 with 9 starts at offensive tackle last year.

West Virginia hosted Taylor after offered him but the Panthers would win this recruitment. The Mountaineers were the runner up after a July visit, but could not overcome Pittsburgh. He had played in 27 games primarily as a reserve before starting every game he played at right or left tackle this past season.

Biles has an official visit set to West Virginia after receiving a scholarship offer earlier in the process but never made it to campus because he committed to Pittsburgh before. A versatile defensive back, Biles is an option that was intriguing but it never really had a chance to get off the ground when it comes to his recruitment by the Mountaineers. Played in nine games this past year where he established himself as a weapon on special teams over the course of the year.

Ojiegbe took a visit to West Virginia in the summer of 2021 where he was able to sit down with head coach Neal Brown and defensive line coach AJ Jackson. The Mountaineers were on his early list of suitors after offering but eventually he would sign with Clemson. Ojiegbe only played in two games with the Tigers before entering the transfer portal and found his way to Pittsburgh where he enters his redshirt freshman campaign after preserving a season in his first year.

This was a battle that came down to West Virginia or Pittsburgh as the two programs pressed hard for the local product. Lindsey took official visits to both schools but ended up bypassing the Mountaineers for the Panthers. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter and he is now set to begin his career in Oakland.

West Virginia offered Schmoranzer with offensive line coach Matt Moore serving as the lead recruiter. He would take an official visit to Morgantown but the program seemed to prioritize other options ahead of him. The German-born prospect would then commit to Pittsburgh and will be a freshman this coming season.

West Virginia offered Anglin but didn't make up a lot of ground as he would commit to Kentucky. Only spent one season there before reentering the transfer portal and ended up at Pittsburgh where he will have all four years of eligibility remaining.