Oklahoma has landed a number of top prospects over the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Oklahoma players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Sooners were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Stutsman liked West Virginia after the Mountaineers offered a scholarship and even built a solid bond with the coaching staff but the problem was he just simply liked the Sooners better. They secured his commitment in May and he never waivered. Has the size and athleticism to develop into a key contributor at the linebacker spot for the Sooners and that was on display in year one appearing in 10 games and recording 38 tackles. Took a major step in his second year by starting all 12 games and leading the Big 12 Conference with 118 total tackles. He is a centerpiece to the Sooners defense and is one of the best players on that side of the ball.

West Virginia was highly involved with Farooq and at one point were one of the teams that were considered to be a front runner. But Oklahoma would surge ahead especially with Caleb Williams involved. He would sign with the Sooners in December and appeared in 8 games during his true freshman season with 4 catches for 69 yards. This past year that role grew with 36 catches for 461 yards and 5 scores. Also used as a rusher and should have an even larger role this coming season.

Pearson became a name that wasn't on the West Virginia radar until he entered the transfer portal after his time at Wisconsin. The Mountaineers didn't extend any formal scholarship offer to Pearson but there did seem to at least be surface level interest between the two parties. That never materialized further due to injuries and other concerns and he eventually offered his commitment to play for Texas Tech. He appeared in 11 games during his first year with the Red Raiders which included 10 starts and recorded 54 total tackles as a safety and followed that up with 55 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Entered into the transfer portal yet again and West Virginia jumped into the mix with an offer again but this time picked Oklahoma.

Anthony spent two seasons at Michigan where he hauled in 19 catches for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns. But saw his role diminish in year two, which led to him electing to enter into the transfer portal. West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer, along with practically any other wide receiver needy team, but it didn't get much further than that. He would take an official visit to Oklahoma and then commit to the Sooners.

Wete attended a 7-on-7 camp with his teammates as a junior and immediately moved high on the West Virginia radar. The Mountaineers offered him a scholarship shortly after but they weren't the last program to jump into the mix. Wete collected a large number of offers and eventually elected to sign with the Sooners after they became a force during the course of his recruitment. Appeared in only one game as a freshman before taking a redshirt and was primarily a reserve in his second season. Entered the transfer portal but elected to return to Oklahoma.

West Virginia offered Parks, a standout from the Washington, D.C. area, and even got a visit but things didn't really progress to the point that the program was a serious threat for his services. Instead he would sign with conference opponent Oklahoma, where he is looking to find a place up front after appearing in four games this past season.

West Virginia was involved with Gilliam early and had a connection through the training group that he worked with but that was not enough to overcome the hurdle. The talented defensive lineman fell in love with Oklahoma and committed there relatively early in the process. A physical specimen on the defensive line, Gilliam could have a bright future for the Sooners and the redshirt freshman recorded 5 tackles after appearing in 9 games during last year.

West Virginia offered Hester but he would sign with Missouri only to leave after two seasons. He caught 12 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns last season before electing to enter the transfer portal where he found his way to Oklahoma. Saw action in only three games before an injury derailed his season.

West Virginia offered Thomas early in the process but wasn't able to secure a visit and he moved onto other options as he navigated the process. Eventually would sign with Oklahoma in the late period and is coming off a true freshman season where he appeared in a total of 9 games and recorded 6 tackles.

West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to Dolby late into the fall but the Mountaineers were really never able to make any headway in his recruitment. He took an official visit to Oklahoma and that effectively wrapped up his recruitment. The junior college prospect will have two seasons left in his career.

---------- • Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot. • SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting. • Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel • Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan •Like us on Facebook