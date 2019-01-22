Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing defensive back Tacorey Turner had been committed to Troy for quite some time but has elected to take a step back and evaluate his options.

That was in large part because there have been so many coaching changes with the Troy staff.

“I feel like with the Troy coaching staff leaving it was time to open up my recruiting,” he said.

And while the Trojans are still involved that decision could put West Virginia in the mix down the stretch run as he plans to look at several different options.