Eads (Tn.) Briarcrest Christian 2020 athlete Jabari Small has versatility on his side.

The 5-foot-10, 177-pounder, could play a number of positions ranging from running back, wide receiver to even potentially a defensive back but he prefers the offensive side of the ball.

That ability to create mismatches all over the field has already made the impressive athlete a hot commodity at this stage of his early recruitment after an impressive season where he accounted for over 1,000 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns to go along with over 300 receiving yards.