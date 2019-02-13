Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 12:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 New Jersey DE talks WVU offer, sets visit date

Rivals.com
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports.com
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

Class of 2020 defensive end Aaron Lewis got a surprise last week when yet another school joined his growing offer list.

The Williamstown, New Jersey native received a visit at his school from West Virginia running backs coach, Chad Scott, who would later extend an offer to Lewis over the phone that evening, becoming the ninth Division 1 program to offer the 6-foot-5, 235-pound rising senior.

{{ article.author_name }}