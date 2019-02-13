2020 New Jersey DE talks WVU offer, sets visit date
Class of 2020 defensive end Aaron Lewis got a surprise last week when yet another school joined his growing offer list.
The Williamstown, New Jersey native received a visit at his school from West Virginia running backs coach, Chad Scott, who would later extend an offer to Lewis over the phone that evening, becoming the ninth Division 1 program to offer the 6-foot-5, 235-pound rising senior.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news