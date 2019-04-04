2020 OL Hill enjoys visit to WVU
Sean Hill had never been to West Virginia, but that changed Tuesday when the Snellville, Georgia native made the trek up to Morgantown for an unofficial visit.
Hill, a 2020 offensive line prospect, toured the West Virginia University campus and the football program’s facilities before finishing the day watching the team practice.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news