2020 quarterback Garnett talks WVU camp experience
Lake Wells (Fla.) 2020 quarterback Chayil Garnett already held a handful of offers but now could be on the radar for West Virginia moving forward after throwing at a one-day camp.
Garnett, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, already had offers from Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Southern Mississippi and Charlotte but put his skills on display for the Mountaineers coaches over the course of the camp and stood out in several aspects.
“They liked my composure in the pocket and my footwork,” he said. “They liked my quick release and how I put it on the money.”
