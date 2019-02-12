Ticker
2020 safety Brade plans WVU junior day stop

Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor

Clarksville (Md.) River Hill 2020 safety prospect Beau Brade wasn’t expecting things to develop this fast when it comes to his recruitment.

Brade, 6-foot, 190-pounds, already has eight scholarship offers from schools such as Maryland, Virginia, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Rutgers as well as a new offer from West Virginia.

The Mountaineers extended a scholarship after visiting him at his school earlier this month.

