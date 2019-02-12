Clarksville (Md.) River Hill 2020 safety prospect Beau Brade wasn’t expecting things to develop this fast when it comes to his recruitment.

Brade, 6-foot, 190-pounds, already has eight scholarship offers from schools such as Maryland, Virginia, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Rutgers as well as a new offer from West Virginia.

The Mountaineers extended a scholarship after visiting him at his school earlier this month.