News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 10:51:53 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 athlete Cross adds first power five offer from WVU

N9t3l79shdanxhusv0nj
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2021 athlete Miles Cross was one of the standouts from the West Virginia 7-on-7 tournament and that resulted in his first power five offer.

Cross, 5-foot-11, 184-pounds, worked at both linebacker and wide receiver and that versatility is something that caught the eyes of the coaching staff during the event.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}