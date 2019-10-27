2021 athlete Jackson hopes to visit West Virginia football
Prattville (Ala.) 2021 safety Ian Jackson hadn’t heard from West Virginia prior to a few days ago but now holds an offer from the Mountaineers and is planning to visit Morgantown.
Jackson, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, spoke with outside linebackers coach Al Pogue and it was during that conversation where the assistant gave him the good news.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news