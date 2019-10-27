News More News
2021 athlete Jackson hopes to visit West Virginia football

Ian Jackson could play linebacker or safety for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Prattville (Ala.) 2021 safety Ian Jackson hadn’t heard from West Virginia prior to a few days ago but now holds an offer from the Mountaineers and is planning to visit Morgantown.

Jackson, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, spoke with outside linebackers coach Al Pogue and it was during that conversation where the assistant gave him the good news.

