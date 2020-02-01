West Virginia landed another valuable piece to the puzzle when Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter safety Saint McLeod committed to the Mountaineers.

McLeod, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Iowa State and a number of offers.

West Virginia has been involved with McLeod for quite some time and he has been to campus on multiple occasions with the most recent being the junior day stop on campus Saturday.