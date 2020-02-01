2021 DB McLeod commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football
West Virginia landed another valuable piece to the puzzle when Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter safety Saint McLeod committed to the Mountaineers.
McLeod, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Iowa State and a number of offers.
West Virginia has been involved with McLeod for quite some time and he has been to campus on multiple occasions with the most recent being the junior day stop on campus Saturday.
McLeod developed a connection with multiple coaches on the staff including defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and is set to play defensive back for the program.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect is the third commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2021 class and comes from the same high school which produced current safety Tykee Smith.
WVSports.com will have more with McLeod.
333% COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY 💛💙 @NealBrown_WVU @CoachVic_WVU #HailWV #TrustTheClimb #Wv pic.twitter.com/tLa9CEgErg— ST (@SaintMcLeod3) February 2, 2020
