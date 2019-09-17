West Virginia is still piecing together the current recruiting class but is already deep into targeting players in the next cycle including a recent scholarship offer to Boston (Ma.) Noble and Greenough School offensive guard Drew Kendall.

Kendall, 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, already held offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia, Duke, Boston College and a number of others but the Mountaineers jumped into the picture after talking with offensive recruiting coordinator Scott Gasper.