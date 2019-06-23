Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley has had a history of producing top level offensive linemen of late and the next that has added his name to that list is 2021 offensive tackle prospect Wyatt Milum.

Milum, 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, already has offers from West Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Oregon, Virginia Tech and several others and hasn’t even started his junior season of high school football.