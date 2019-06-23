2021 OL Milum sees a lot to like during time at West Virginia
Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley has had a history of producing top level offensive linemen of late and the next that has added his name to that list is 2021 offensive tackle prospect Wyatt Milum.
Milum, 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, already has offers from West Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Oregon, Virginia Tech and several others and hasn’t even started his junior season of high school football.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news