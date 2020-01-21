News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 10:54:09 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 QB Crowder has eye-opening visit to West Virginia football

Crowder thoroughly enjoyed his first visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Crowder thoroughly enjoyed his first visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder has held an offer from West Virginia for quite some time but made his first visit to campus for the junior day festivities Sunday.

Needless to say, the Southern signal caller left highly impressed.

“Eye-opening. I had a fantastic trip,” he said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}