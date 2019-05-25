West Virginia is already getting started on recruiting a quarterback for the 2021 class and one of the newest offers in Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy signal caller Colten Gauthier has interest in the program.

Gauthier, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, already had collected offers from Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse and a number of others but added the Mountaineers after quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan stopped in to see him throw.