2021 QB Maye nabs WVU offer, talks connections to program

Drake plans to camp at West Virginia.
Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2021 quarterback Drake Maye threw only eight passes during a limited campaign at the varsity level as a freshman but that was enough to already attract some big offers.

Maye, 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, completed six of those passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns and has since added scholarship offers first from Tennessee and then West Virginia.

