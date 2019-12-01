Omaha (Ne.) Creighton Prep 2021 tight end A.J. Rollins had an idea on what West Virginia could be like but now he has no doubts after making it to campus for an unofficial visit.

Rollins, 6-foot-6, 215-pounds, already held offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Missouri but is hoping to add the Mountaineers to that list after a stop in Morgantown for the Oklahoma State game.