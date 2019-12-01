2021 TE Rollins sees a lot to like on West Virginia football visit
Omaha (Ne.) Creighton Prep 2021 tight end A.J. Rollins had an idea on what West Virginia could be like but now he has no doubts after making it to campus for an unofficial visit.
Rollins, 6-foot-6, 215-pounds, already held offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Missouri but is hoping to add the Mountaineers to that list after a stop in Morgantown for the Oklahoma State game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news