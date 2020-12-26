Morristown (N.J.) Delbarton School 2022 athlete Pat Caughey wants to let the process play out.

Caughey, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, doesn’t list any favorites in his recruitment but does admit that a recent offer from West Virginia certainly has his attention.

Mountaineers tight end coach Travis Trickett is the lead recruiter and has been in contact with Caughey since Sept. 1 and it came as no surprise he extended the offer.