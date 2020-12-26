2022 athlete Caughey wants to find out more about West Virginia
Morristown (N.J.) Delbarton School 2022 athlete Pat Caughey wants to let the process play out.
Caughey, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, doesn’t list any favorites in his recruitment but does admit that a recent offer from West Virginia certainly has his attention.
Mountaineers tight end coach Travis Trickett is the lead recruiter and has been in contact with Caughey since Sept. 1 and it came as no surprise he extended the offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news